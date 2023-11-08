V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $47.83. V2X shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 8,802 shares traded.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Get V2X alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the third quarter worth $126,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.