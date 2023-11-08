V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $47.83. V2X shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 8,802 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in V2X by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,466,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V2X by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V2X by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V2X by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in V2X by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

