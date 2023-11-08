Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $15.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

VLO stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.