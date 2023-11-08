Valneva (VALN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Valneva to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Valneva has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.71 million. On average, analysts expect Valneva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Up 0.7 %

VALN stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.30 million, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.