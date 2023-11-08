VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.86. 656,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

