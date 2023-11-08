Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 135,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

