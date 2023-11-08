Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

