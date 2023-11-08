Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,873 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 1,085,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,117. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

