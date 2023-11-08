Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,095. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

