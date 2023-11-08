Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

