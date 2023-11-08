Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.