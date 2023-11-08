Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.43. 22,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,112. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.35 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.