Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

