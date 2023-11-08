Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

