Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Lowered by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 11.1% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $468,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

