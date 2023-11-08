Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 247,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $206.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

