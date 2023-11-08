Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

