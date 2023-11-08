Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 141,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,105. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

