Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $251,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average of $398.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

