Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. 179,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,361. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

