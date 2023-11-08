Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 8.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $59,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 223,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,497. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

