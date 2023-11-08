Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 278,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.21 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

