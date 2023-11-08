Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.21 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

