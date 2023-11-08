Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.21 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

