Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

