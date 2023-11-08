Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

