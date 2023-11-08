Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304,272. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

