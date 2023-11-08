Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

