Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $244.06. The company had a trading volume of 161,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

