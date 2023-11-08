Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.89. 510,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,175. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

