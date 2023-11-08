Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 26,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,869. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

