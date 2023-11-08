Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.59. 47,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,219. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

