Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 769,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,251. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

