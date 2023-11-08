Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

