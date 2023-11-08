Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 573,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

