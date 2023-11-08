Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS remained flat at $75.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

