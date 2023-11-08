Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.19. 1,151,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $454.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.34. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

