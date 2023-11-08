Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ethic Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,441. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

