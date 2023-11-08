Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828,088. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

