Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 417,790 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

