Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.17. 96,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,145. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.65 and a 200 day moving average of $440.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

