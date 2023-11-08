Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 1,934,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

