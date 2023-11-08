Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 822,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $111.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

