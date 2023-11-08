Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after buying an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

