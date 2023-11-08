Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $10,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.17. 210,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

