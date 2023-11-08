Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $337,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. 165,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

