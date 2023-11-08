Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. 6,921,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,805,578. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

