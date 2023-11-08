Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

