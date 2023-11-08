Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

MDY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.16 and its 200-day moving average is $464.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

