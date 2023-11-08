Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.21. 317,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,444. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

